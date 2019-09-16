JP Nadda addresses party workers, visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday addressed party workers at Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Nadda, along with other party members and workers, recited Vande Matram before commencing the meeting in Mumbai.

Later, Nadda along with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya offered prayers at revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

“Offered prayers at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Temple here and prayed for the happiness of all. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Nadda tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Nadda visited Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar area. “Offered prayers at the Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai and prayed for the happiness, peace and good health for all,” Nadda tweeted.