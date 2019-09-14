Soon, doc practice certificates to have QR codes

Mumbai: After 105 doctors were found guilty of submitting fake documents to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), the authority has decided, from now on, certificates of practice given to doctors will have individual QR codes printed on them, for authenticity.

“Printing a QR code on the certificate will help curb illegal practices. It will help identify the doctor by their registered data within minutes,” said an official.

Earlier, doctors had to obtain renewals of their certificates from the MMC every five years and the certificates were delivered by courier to their registered addresses. But from now on, the certificates will be emailed to them.

“We have learnt that around 30 per cent of doctors have claimed they have not received any certificate through post. So from now on, the MMC has decided to email the certificates to their registered and authentic email IDs and this will help us maintain records,” said Dr Shivkumar Utture, president, MMC.

Dr Utture said the council has asked doctors to register their current email IDs and updated phone number with the MMC. Individual QR codes will be generated for every certificate to handle cases of forgery. “When the code is scanned, it will provide all the details of the doctors, including their photographs. So, forgery and identity theft can be ruled out," he added.