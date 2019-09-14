Mumbai cops gear up for Maha election

Mumbai: Mumbai police has begun preparing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, an official said on Saturday, adding that lists of anti-social elements were being made and deployment of personnel was being finalised.

"We are gearing up to ensure polls are held in complete security. Once poll dates are announced, we will finalise the deployment," he said.

The official said non-bailable warrants are being served on those accused in crimes, hunt for those absconding has been intensified, and some arrests have been made.

Till the end of August, police has taken preventive action against 10,621 persons under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).