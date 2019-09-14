Modi govt netted Udayanraje by land-sell enticement: NCP

Mumbai: On a day Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, quit the NCP to join the BJP, the Sharad Pawar-led party alleged that Narendra Modi government was "luring" royals by promising them a permission to sell lands in their erstwhile Princely states.

Earlier in the day, Bhosale joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of top saffron party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

On the occasion, Shah said it was a matter of happiness for the BJP that a descendant of the Maratha king has joined it, and asserted that Bhosale's presence will help it in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Satara MP has quit his Lok Sabha membership to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said reports of him contesting against NCP-turned-BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale in the Lok Sabha bypoll for the latter's Satara seat were rumours.

Lathi-charge during CM’s campaign: NCP

Pune: Some NCP workers alleged that police used lathi-charge when they shouted slogans during Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' ‘Maha-janadesh Yatra’ in Baramati on Saturday. Police denied that lathi-charge was used. Fadnavis' pre-poll outreach campaign reached Baramati, stronghold of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Saturday.