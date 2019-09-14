Man dies after ambulance carrying him is stuck in pothole for 30 minutes in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nagpur, the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis is always praised for its all-round development, but sadly, the same cannot be said about the state of its roads. Earlier this month, a 40-year-old man died after the ambulance rushing him to hospital got stuck in a pothole.

As Bhushan Tol was being taken to a hospital on the night of September 1, the ambulance in which he was being ferried got stuck in a pothole. The driver and Tol's wife, Vaishali Aksar, tried to pull out the vehicle from the pothole but were unsuccessful. A desperate Vaishali knocked the doors of locals in the area at midnight, requesting help. They were able to help extricate the ambulance, which then proceeded to the hospital but a precious 30 minutes were lost in the process and Tol suffered a heart attack in the ambulance.

He later died in the hospital during the treatment. His wife claims he died due to the negligence of the government.

Residents volunteered to fill the pothole in question. The entire area is without street lights, due to which the potholes pose a greater hazard at night. Despite this tragedy, the state of the roads continues to be deplorable. Written complaints have been made at every level of governance -- to the local gram panchayat, the corporator, the MLA, the guardian minister of Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bavankule and even Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, but to no avail.