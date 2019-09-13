Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman passenger in Malad.

According to police, the incident took place on September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused is a serial offender and has several cases of molestation and public nuisance registered against him. More details in this regard are awaited.