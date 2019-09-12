Nigerian held in cheating bid found with 2 passports

MUMBAI: A Nigerian national, who was arrested last week for trying to dupe a 25-year-old man of Rs5 lakh, was found in posse - ssion of two passports, said police. This revelation was made during interrogation and a possi - bility of his role in other conjobs.

The accused was earlier involved in another cheating case, wherein he had duped an Aarey Colony resident in 2018. Stephen Noubhujen had sent a friendship request on social media and pro - mised gifts, but in return sought money to clear cust oms.

His dema - nds increased till she paid Rs5 lakh. But she never got any gifts. Last week, Noubhujen had tried to dupe a trader, Karan Salvi, of Rs5 lakh by posing a woman and started sending messages to Salvi on Whatsapp.

He lured him on the pretext of starting a gym with Salvi in Mumbai. He offered to invest Rs25 lakh if Salvi could invest Rs5 lakh.

When he came to hand over the money at Aarey, Noubhujen was caught red-handed. Police said they are convinced Noubhujen is involved in many other cheating cases. A probe is on. -Staff Reporter