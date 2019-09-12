Navi Mumbai Metro’s trial run with CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: The trial run of Navi Mumbai Metro-1 was successfully conducted from Taloja to Pendhar in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The 3 coach metro ran for 3 km out of 11.10 km patch of the Line.

Metro-1 will run between Belapur and Pendhar and the project is expected to be completed by May 2020. This project has missed several deadlines.

Out of the four lines proposed for Navi Mumbai Metro, Line no.1 will have a total of 11 stations of 11.10 kms, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 3063 crore.

Navi Mumbai Metro will make commute easy for residents of Kharghar, Taloja and Pendhar. At present, the travel time to reach Taloja from Belapur is 45 minutes.

Once the metro becomes operational, this will be reduced to 18 minutes, which will be a great relief for Navi Mumbaikars using this route.

The other dignitaries present at the event were Ravindra Chavhan, Guardian Minister of Raigad District; Prashant Thakur, MLA, Panvel and Chariman, CIDCO; Lokesh Chandra, VC & MD, CIDCO; Jaywant Sutar, Mayor, NMMC; Dr Kavita Choutmal, Mayor, PMC; Manda Mhatre, MLA, Belapur and others.