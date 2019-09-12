Mumbai: Drones will keep eye on Visarjan

Mumbai: Mumbai will bid adieu to its favourite elephant god on Thursday -- the day of immersion – with lakhs of Mumbaikars converging at beaches and immersion spots across the city, to take the blessings of ‘Bappa’ one more time.

Mumbai police have made elaborate preparations so that there are no hiccups; it will handle the crowd management while the traffic police will deal with the road diversions and the surging crowds.

There are 129 venues where immersion will be take place, the big landmarks being Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Juhu, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches.

For smooth flow of Ganpati processions, 53 city roads will be closed while 55 will be open one way. Parking is banned on at least 99 roads while 18 roads have been closed.

This time the tech-savvy police will use drone cameras to keep an eye on the immersion crowd; 5000 CCTVs will also be placed at vantage points.