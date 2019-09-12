Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old woman falls off moving train after thief snatches her mobile phone, locals run for help

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman fell off a moving train when a thief snatched her mobile phone. The thief was later caught by the people living along the tracks, after which the accused was arrested.

According to the Mid-Day, The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Poisar between Borivli and Kandivali railway stations. The 22-year-old was identified as Pooja Jaiswal, a resident of Gorai, who works with a private company in Malad. Pooja who boarded a Churchgate-bound slow local from platform number one at Borivli railway station. But in a hurry, she boarded the luggage compartment and was standing near the door holding her phone. She planned to board the ladies compartment at the next station.

But when the train slowed at the signal near Poisar subway, the thief, identified as Noor Mohammed Shaikh (26), who was in the compartment, snatched her phone and jumped out. During which Pooja lost her balance and fell off the moving train. Before other commuters on the train could react, it had regained speed. Pooja sustained an injury in her right leg but tried to chase the accused for a few metres. Listening to her cry for help, people living near the railway tracks chased the accused and managed to catch him. They also recover Pooja's phone and handed him over to the police. The phone was worth Rs 15,000.

Initially, the Samtanagar police took Shaikh in their custody and later handed him over to the Borivali GRP as the crime was on Railway land. Shaikh Shaikh stays in Kherwadi, Bandra east, with his parents, wife and a child. Shaikh told the police that he is a painter on daily wages. Due to the heavy rains in the city for the past 15 days he did not have work. Hence claimed that he had stolen the phone, to sell it to feed his family, reported Mid-Day. The Borivli GRP has booked Shaikh under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 392 (robbery) of IPC and various sections of the Railway Act.