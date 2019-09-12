Family, friends can’t stop grieving for cop felled by cancer

Mumbai: Cancer and heart disease are taking a toll on Mumbai Police. in recent years, many in the service have fallen prey to these afflictions.

Thirty-three-year-old Kiran Jadhav died of blood cancer in 2011. Kiran was a police constable and a good Kabaddi player, representing the police in sports as well. For the better part of his service, he played for the police department.

In the latter part of his duty, he was with the traffic police, being posted in south Mumbai for the last year-and-a-half.

According to his wife Parvani Kiran Jadhav, 39, who was given a job in the police department on compassionate grounds, Kiran's cancer was detected at the end of 2009.

He fought hard to survive but unfortunately, failed to make it. He died on January 31, 2011, survived by his wife and two daughters who are now aged 16 and 13.

The elder one is in the first year of college while the younger one is in Class 8. His wife said, "Kiran had no addictions. During his fight with the deadly disease and after, we struggled a lot.

It is not possible to describe it in words. The police department and his friends supported us throughout. Our family and his friends are still grieving."