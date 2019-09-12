Decision to ask consumers to move civil court for ‘execution orders’ revoked

Mumbai: In a reply to Bombay HC on Wednesday, state govt said it has revo­ked its decision directing the aggrieved consumers to move civil court instead of consumer court for execution orders.

The reply was given after the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat filed a plea in HC raising objection over how the state can take away the rights of consumer court, wherein the court had asked state govt to submit a clarification.

Shirish Deshpande MGP chairman said, “The central consumer protection act does not say after consumer court passes an order for execution, aggrieved consumer should go to civil court.

The act gives power to consumer court to issue recovery certificates. So, we told court the state does not have legal powers to take away the rights of consumer court. We challenged govt move in court, then state withdrew it.”