Central Railway to run one more CSMT- Delhi Rajdhani Express from tomorrow, travel time may reduce to 16-hour

Central Railway (CR) will be adding one more Rajdhani Express for Delhi starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This will increase the frequency for four days a week and may reduce the travel duration from 20 hours to 16 hours. Union railway minister Piyush Goyal is expected to announce this train's departure from CSMT tomorrow, September 13.
A DNA report says that rakes have been received by the Central Railway and some necessary work including nameplates identifying the station of departure and destination are being done. Moreover, the train will have about 20 coaches. "We are ready to roll out the new Rajdhani train. This will ensure that CSMT-Delhi Rajdhani runs four days a week," told a senior CR official to DNA.
Presently, the train runs two days a week. After adding the train it will run for four days a week- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Moreover, according to the DNA report, speed of the train will also increase as push-pull method will be used. In the method, one engine is attached each side of the train. This will eventually increase the speed of the train. The travel duration from CSMT to Delhi will reduced to about 16 hours from 20 hours.
More than frequency and speed, Central Railway has also added some new routes and stations for the Rajdhani Express. Cities like Nashik, Jalgaon and Bhopal too have been connected by the Rajdhani Express route. With this, the Rajdhani has become the first Rajdhani in the state which will take detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of Gujarat.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)