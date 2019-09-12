BMC’s Rs 176.52 crore plan to concretise Mumbai’s roads to avoid potholes

After facing much criticism for pothole-laden and unstable roads for years, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) came to a final plan to concretize Mumbai’s various roads. A whopping amount Rs. 176.52 crore has been put aside for the work that will begin after this monsoon.

A senior engineer associated with the project told to Hindustan Times that concretization of the roads will definitely work better and have minimal possibility for being damaged. The engineer gave the example of SV road in the western suburbs and P D’Mello road in south Mumbai confirming that the official never receives any complaint related to potholes.

He further told that the roads were built 30-40 years ago and are in good condition. “Taking our pothole-free Mumbai goal ahead, we will concretize roads in phases,” the engineer added. Roads in Grant Road, Worli, Byculla and Sion, will be given priority to be concretized because they have more potholes and bad patches.