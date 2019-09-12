Aaditya Thackeray likely to contest from rural to play safe in Maharashtra Assembly polls: Report

It is expected that Aaditya Thackeray may break the Thackeray’s tradition of staying away from electoral election this time as he may contest the upcoming election. Aaditya’s eyes are on rural Maharashtra to play safe and win in the election.
According to the Sena functionaries, the Worli Assembly segment is the top pick for Thackeray. Because, the segment has Marathi and upper-middle class voters who give more hope for Thackeray to win. Hindustan Times report says that NCP leader and former Worli MLA Sachin Ahir joining the Sena feel that contesting election from rural Maharashtra for NCP leader is risk-free.
Thackeray is looking after seven seats including Worli, Sewri and Bandra. Hindustan Times reported that several ministers and leaders including Dada Bhuse, and Gulab Patil along with Kolhapur MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar have offered to give up seats for Thackeray. “We are looking at seats in rural Maharashtra as well. Seats in north Maharashtra, western Maharashtra and Marathwada are being looked at,” a party functionary told to Hindustan Times.
Another party functionary told to Hindustan Times, “Every seat is a safe seat for Thackeray. Also, he is our star campaigner, so we do not want him to be restricted to one constituency.” That is why the party can decide two seats, one from rural and one from urban.
