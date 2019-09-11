Soon, school buses to get dedicated bus stops in Mumbai

For the first time in Mumbai, school buses will dedicated bus stops, similar to ones like buses, taxis, and autorickshaws.

According to Hindustan Times, Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority (MMRTA), in a recent meeting, gave its nod to set up more than 200 such stops across the MMR, the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) have begun to identify the locations for the stops. MMRTA also directed RTOs to ensure that the stops are safe for children and they won’t have to cross the roads and to consider the school timings.

The school bus operators association has welcomed the decision. “If implemented properly, the move will be a boon for us, schools and parents, and will ensure the safety of children,” said Ramesh Maniyan, joint security, School Bus Operator Association told the Hindustan Times.

This comes a year after the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court issued directives, in which it directed the authorities to dedicate stops for school buses to ensure the safety of children. The RTO has also have asked Parents, schools and bus operators to write to them about their suggestions. Abhay Deshpande, regional transport officer, Andheri RTO, and spokesperson, motor vehicle department told the leading daily, “Parents, schools and bus operators can write to the RTOs about their suggestions and we will consider them positively.” RTO officials will hand over the list of spots to the civic body and traffic police, who will put up signs and take other necessary steps.