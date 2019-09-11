Mumbai: 31-year-old duped of Rs 96,000 by online fraudster who posted his number as Google Pay customer care

A 31-year-old man was duped of Rs 96,000 by an online fraudster who allegedly had posted his number as the Google Pay customer care to trick people.

According to the Hindustan Times, Andheri police are on the lookout of the online fraudster. The incident took place on August 21, when the complainant, a private firm employee, tried to pay his electricity bill using Google Pay mobile application, but reportedly there was some error in the transaction. The complainant then reportedly searched for the online payment system’s customer care number on the internet and contacted it.

That is when the complainant found the fake Google Pay's customer care number. When the complainant called on the number, the cyber fraudster, posed as an official from Google Pay and told the victim that it was a common issue being faced by many users and would be resolved in minutes. The fraudster then sent a collect request to the complainant and asked him to click on it. The complainant clicked on the link, Rs 96,000 got transferred from his account. Later when the transaction was done, the complainant realised that he was been duped.

The complainant then approached the Andheri police and lodged a complaint. After a preliminary investigation, police registered a case of cheating against an unidentified person. A police official told the Hindustan Times, “We registered the case in the last week of August. The number used to commit the crime was registered in Rajasthan, but it’s still not clear if the accused is operating from that state or not. Our investigation is on.”