Mumbai: 3 nabbed with Rs 7.5 crore Red sandalwood

Mumbai: The city crime branch on Tuesday busted a gang of smugglers with Red sandalwood worth Rs 7.5 crore. During the operation, crime branch arrested three members of the gang identified as Asgar Ismail Shaikh (49), Ali Shantaram Shaikh (32) and Wajid Abbas Ansari (32) from Santacruz.

According to the crime branch officers, they received information about a gang of international smugglers coming to Santacruz with a huge quantity of Red sandalwood. After the tip-off, crime branch along with forest officers laid a trap at Santacruz West and arrested the three people.

Crime branch officers seized two trucks of Red sandalwood weighing 1,556kg. According to the officers, the precious wood was brought to the city from the South Indian forests and was to be smuggled out of India.

Crime branch officers registered an offence at the Santacruz police station under the Indian Penal Code sections of Theft (379) and Indian Forest Act. The trio will be produced in the court on Wednesday.