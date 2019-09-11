Mumbai: 3 injured in Kharegaon accident

Thane: Three people, including a three-year-old girl, suffered injuries after an auto-rickshaw and a car went off a 12-foot high hilly road, thus avoiding a head-on accident at Kharegaon on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Kharegaon toll naka in Thane when the auto-rickshaw driver Vivek Sodhe took a wrong direction for a shorter route. He was heading towards Thane from Bhiwandi, while the car driver Anil Roshani was coming from Thane.

Santosh Kadam, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief said,"We received a call at around 10.30 am. We along with a rescue vehicle, fire brigade and an ambulance reached the spot to rescue them."

RDMC officials said, “We took Sodhe’s family to Kalwa hospital in Thane where treatment was given.”The rickshaw driver Sodhe suffered hand injuries and his wife Mamta (26) and their daughter Digana (3) suffered minor face and hand injuries.

Police said that the car passengers Prabhu Ahuja and Asha Ahuja were unhurt in the accident.