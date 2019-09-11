Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Traffic advisory and Ganesh Visarjan routes

The Mumbai Police is doing all in its power to ensure that the festival concludes without any incident and to this effect it has deployed over 40,000 personnel and employed 5,000 CCTV cameras to monitor various parts of maximum city.

One of the biggest pandals in Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja gathers a huge crowd of thousands for its visarjan. Around 500 police personnel will be dedicated to ensuring a peaceful procession of Lalbaugcha Raja.

Special provisions are in place to avoid crimes against women and children. Police will be on the field in plain clothes along with 200 women police employees will be on round amongst the crowd to ensure safety.

Mumbai Police, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow has also tweeted a traffic advisory and outline maps of Ganesh Visarjan routes. These maps give an overall picture of the main immersion points in the city, while clearly showing the routes demarcated for vehicular traffic, Ganesh processions, immersion points and return crowd.