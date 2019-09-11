BMC all set for Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai: The BMC has made vast arrangements for the Ganesh Visarjan on September 12 BMC’s G north ward seems to be geared up for the event with various arrangements to bring ease to thousands of devotees who will visit the beach for the visarjan.

Various services are involved to avoid any mishap and better guidance for the visitors. According to the Assistant Commissioner, G North, Kiran Dighavkar, they have mentioned nine spots as main areas where they have deployed various agencies to help people.

The nine lanes are Kirti College lane, Suryavanshi Hall lane, Ranade Road, Kuleshar road, BMC Gymkhana (artificial lake), Keluskar Road (North), MB Raut road, Hinduja Hospital, Mahim Reti Bunder.

The services which are involved for the immersion are control room, first aid centre, watch towers, life guards, motor boats, ambulance, mobile toilets, dust bins, dumper and CCTVs.