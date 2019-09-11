BEST unions reject wage deal, send strike notice

Mumbai; The BEST Sankyukt Kamgaar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS) announced that it has refused the wage revision offer by the administration. The decision was taken in the meeting held in Shirodkar Hall in Parel on Monday.

It has also decided to send a formal strike notice to the BEST administration on Wednesday, Shashank Roa, BSKKS leader, said that they have not yet decided to go on strike.

The administration had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shiv Sena-backed BEST Kamgar Sena and had offered to sign one with the BSKKS.

However, members of the BSKKS said the MoU was ambiguous on several issues. Rao said that contrary to Sena’s claim, the wage hike was not on the same lines as Seventh Pay Commission.

“ We will issue a notice to the administration on Wednesday, to strike under the Industrial Disputes Act ,” Rao said.