AIMIM announces 3 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections

Aurangabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced three candidates for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.
AIMIM Maharashtra president Syed Imtiaz Jaleel released the list which named Daniel Ramesh Landge Vadgaonsheri from Pune, Mufti Mohd Ismail Abdul Khalik from Malegaon Central and Mohd Feroz Khan (Lala) - Nanded North.
The Assembly election is due in October-November. Earlier, AIMIM broke ties with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) saying that the parties could not reach a "comfortable figure" of seat distribution.
