Activist wants Ashwini Bhide to quit

Mumbai : Activist who is fighting for the cause of save Aarey forest now wants Ashwini Bhide, managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) undertaking the Metro-3 (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ) to step down from her position.

According to the activist, Bhide has failed to shift the proposed car shed out of Aarey in last five years and therefore she should resign. Zoru Bhathena, the activist and also a petitioner, who is fighting in Bombay High Court for shifting of car shed from Aarey tweeted, "#ResignMrsBhide #SaveAareyForest #SaveAareySaveMumbai."

However, a few raised objection over the tweet and appreciated Bhide for doing a great job. A Twitterati named Anil Chandok supported Bhide and Tweeted, "This is utterly wrong. She is doing a great job and has the support of 99% Mumbaites."

Meanwhile, Bhide on her Twitter handle has repeatedly commented that there is no other alternative land for car shed except in Aarey.

For construction of car shed 2,700 trees are likely to be cut but in exchange six times trees will be planted. Moreover, If the metro runs for 80 days, it will cut an amount of carbon dioxide equivalent to that absorbed by the 2,700 trees.