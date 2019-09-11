125 drug peddlers held in special drive in 2019

Mumbai: In a major crackdown against drug peddling in Mumbai's suburbs, at least 125 peddlers were arrested and contraband worth Rs 4 crore was seized.

As a part of this special drive started by Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police (west), traps were laid right from Oshiwara to Bandra and Powai to the Bandra Kurla Complex, and raids were conducted at more than 80 places in a massive manhunt for drug peddlers.

According to the police, a massive manhunt was launched in the west region of Mumbai after many complaints of drug peddlers were reported at police stations.

Accordingly, police laid several traps in the year to flush out drug peddlers and arrested over 125 people. "Police have registered 107 First Information Report (FIR) and seized drugs worth more than Rs 4 crore, including Mephedrone (MD), cocaine, charas, ganja (cannabis). The drug suppliers often used women and in some cases even children as carriers," said additional CP Sharma.

Police officials from Bandra to Oshiwara and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Powai were directed to flush out peddlers. The main concentration is in suburbs like Bandra, Oshiwara and Khar, which are highly affected by the menace, said Sharma.

Moreover, police have razed close to 80 kiosks during this period, with the help of the city civic body, that sold drugs to students of various schools and colleges.

Police said, many women were arrested by Bandra police for their involvement in the illegal drug trade. "This gang of women peddlers, especially from Bandra, used to supply expensive drugs like MD to collegians in the areas like Andheri, Dongri, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district," said an official.