Vikram can get 'Betaal' off its back: It's all in the stars

Mumbai: Moon ki Baat: It's all in the almanac. Had the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (IS-RO) consulted the Indian lunar calendar, they would have accomplished their goal of a soft landing on the moon last week, going by what Manohar 'Guruji' Bhide, founder of Shiv Pratishthan, said at an event in Solapur on Monday.

"Till now, America has launched 38 such missions. But they failed. At that time, a scientist from NASA studied Indian lunar calculations in detail and ensured their satellite was launched on the day of Ekadashi, which is the secret of their success.

On Ekadashi, all the elements of the universe are in sync, which is why the Americans have been successful." There is simply no match to this almanac, he claims.

"There is no match to the Indian lunar calendar. Indians can measure 1/1000th of a second, which is what makes this system of measurement so accurate. The Americans made use of this system of calculations and succeeded."

This comes even as the Indian scientific fraternity is racking its brains figuring out how to re-establish communication with the lander Vikram. Given that Bhide, the self-proclaimed nuclear scientist has an explanation for America's success, he should be able to help them get the 'Betaal' off Vikram's back too -- by freeing Pragyan, the rover.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission was in its absolute final stage early on September 7. At that crucial moment, there was a breakdown in communication between ISRO and Vikram, leaving the entire nation on tenterhooks.

Bhide is considered a guru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the 'Guruji' and his followers have made tall claims about the former having been a gold medallist in atomic physics, a professor in Pune's renowned Fergusson College and on a NASA consulting committee.

However, these claims have been rubbished and Pune University has denied having hired him or that he studied there. Bhide is one of the prime accused in the Bhima-Koregaon riots of January 1, 2018.

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra have said, PM Modi, instead of consoling the ISRO chief K Sivan, should have referred him to Bhide for guidance. Some critics have said he should be booked under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

In June 2018, Bhide had claimed at a rally in Nashik that eating the mangoes grown in his orchard had helped couples conceive sons. An advisory committee under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) (PCPNDT) Act had asked the Nashik Municipal Corporation to file a court case against him.