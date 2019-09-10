Vijay Wadettiwar hits back at Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Hours after the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief, Prakash Ambedkar took a dig and accused the Congress of being authoritarian and imposing its decisions on smaller parties as they were reluctant to give them enough seats, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed Ambedkar, saying he had no interest in joining the Congress-NCP alliance as the leader was indecisive with his decisions.

“Once he said, he wanted NCP out of the alliance, then he agreed on fewer seats, then he wanted to book the CM’s seat for his party,” said Wadettiwar. He stated the Congress was ready to lead the discussion even today, but Ambedkar himself would never come forward to face them. He said the VBA’s inclusion would benefit all the parties, as the alliance would be able to form a strong secular base in the state.

“Ambedkar was never serious about joining our alliance, even if we say we will give them seven seats instead of five, they still won’t come to us,” added Wadettiwar.