Thane teen kills roommate over petty quarrel

Thane: A teenage boy was arrested on Monday in Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly killing his friend over a petty dispute, police said.

Suman Paswan (18) and Virush Pawar (19) were delivery boys at a local restaurant and were living together in a room provided by their employer, an official said.

"Late Sunday night, the two had a scuffle after Pawar accidentally put wet clothes on top of those of Paswan on the clothesline. Pawar was severely injured in the tussle and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he said. Paswan was arrested at around 3am on Monday, the official added.