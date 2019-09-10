Orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Palghar districts

Mumbai: The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and adjoining areas for next 2-3 days. It issued an orange alert in Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Monday.

“Rain intensity will not be as heavy as it was over the past three days, but few heavy show­ers cannot be ruled out, as the cyclonic circulation over Gujarat has moved westwards, but it is still present while the low-pressure area has moved over Chhattisgarh,” said an official.

As per IMD data, from June 1 to September 8, Mumbai received 3,286.4mm, breaking the 2011 record of 3,154.8mm. However, the city may soon break its 2010 record of 3,327.9mm rainfall, whi­ch was the highest seasonal rain.

The entire state is experiencing moderate to heavy rains for past week. Floods continue to inundate Gadchiroli cutting off 120 villages in eastern Maharashtra and the incessant rains caused the major rivers in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra to swell again.

Heavy rain has caused Krishna and Panchaganga rivers to swell in Sangli and Kolhapur. While the water was rising towards danger mark again, two teams of NDRF have been deputed for quick relief, minister for relief and rehabilitation.

“People are being shifted to safer locations and all precaution is being taken. Unlike last month, over 2 lakh cusecs of water is already being released from Almatti dam in Karnataka so that the backwater won’t cause flood,” said an official.

The rains in Kolhapur and Sangli district have forced the administration to open flood gates of Radhanagri and Koyna dams. Around 120 villages of Bhamragad tehsil in Gadchiroli district remained cut off from rest of the world for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Over 500 people have been shifted to safer locations even as the senior officials took an aerial survey of the inundated area of the district.

Meanwhile, Mahabaleshwar has received more rainfall than Meghalaya’s Cherrapunjee, known as the wettest place on the earth, this monsoon. According to reports, Mahabaleshwar has recorded 300 inches i.e. 7,631 mm of rainfall till September 8 while Cherrapunjee has received little over 6,500 mm rainfall in the same period.