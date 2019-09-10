Now track BEST buses on an app

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's new mobile app, which will bring ease to commuters to track the live location of a bus.

Along with the inauguration of the mobile app "BEST Pravas", Thackeray also inaugurated 10 new electric buses, including six air-conditioned buses. Under the central government-funded scheme, BEST will get 30 more e-buses within a couple of months.

Now passengers will be able to check the estimated arrival and journey time with the help of a vehicle tracking system fitted on buses. It will also enable them to get a stop arrival alert, besides several other features like rating the crew members.

With the addition of new buses, including six air-conditioned e-buses in the fleet, BEST will able to launch some point-to-point service in some parts of the city. It has planned to expand its fleet to 6,000 buses in the first phase.

Thackeray suggested that BEST should ensure that the new electric buses being added to its fleet should be charged using renewable energy sources like solar power. "By this way, let's make BEST and Mumbai 100% pollution-free," he said.

Yogesh Sagar, Minister of State for Urban Development Department of Maharashtra suggested to appoint two transport and financial experts in BEST, who will allow the undertaking to plan its routes and finances better.

Surendrakumar Bagde, General Manager, BEST said that they are going to float a tender for 340 more electric buses, including 40 balance buses under the FEMA-1 scheme of the union government.