Mumbai Traffic Police plans diversions in SoBo for Muharram procession

The Mumbai Traffic Police have planned traffic diversions at certain points in South Mumbai between Tuesday afternoon and midnight. The traffic diversions will be placed when the Ashura procession, also known as Muhurram procession, begins in Byculla.

According to Indian Express, Sham-e-Gariba procession will begin at 2 pm Tuesday at Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar and proceed along Yakub Street, Ibrahim Rahimatullah Road in Pydhonie, Sir J J Road, Nesbit Junction in Byuclla, cross the Balwantsingh Dhodi Bridge and terminate at the Rehmatabad Cemetery in Mazgaon. Half an hour before the procession starts, traffic heading north from Byculla will be diverted to P D’Mello Road via Carnac Bridge.

Vehicles coming from Kalbadevi Road and I.R. Road to Mandvi Junction will be diverted on Mohd. Ali Road, Chakla Junction, L.T. Marg, Carnac Bunder Bridge-P.D'Mello Road. BEST buses and trucks will not be allowed to head north on the Lalbaug Bridge, while no such restrictions will be placed on southward movement for heavy vehicles. Instead, heavy vehicles heading north will also be diverted to P D’Mello Road.

Diversions will be placed for traffic heading towards South Mumbai on parts of Dr B A Road, Sant Savta Marg and Byculla Bridge, and will have to proceed through Mazgaon. Light motor vehicles will be allowed to ply on the J J Bridge as usual, police said.