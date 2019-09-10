Mumbai: 67-year-old murdered at home

Mumbai: A 67-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Mulund on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rukshmani Damji Visariya. After the preliminary investigation, the Mulund Police have registered an offence of murder against unknown accused.

According to the police, Visariya lived alone in Trivedi Bhuvan, on RRT Road, Mulund, while her three sons lived separately, one of them in the same building. One of her sons owns an undergarments shop nearby.

One of the employees at his shop would regularly visit Visariya's house, to use the washroom and meet the woman.

On Monday afternoon, when she went to Visariya's house as usual, she found her sleeping with a pillow over her face. When she removed the pillow, she was shocked to see the woman bleeding from her mouth. The employee immediately rushed back to the shop and informed Visariya's son, who then called the police.

The police sent Visariya's body to the hospital for a post-mortem. According to them, the woman was smothered to death between 10.30pm on Sunday and 1.40pm on Monday afternoon and there was a stab wound on the right shoulder. No valuables were found missing, they said.

Visariya had just returned from a trip to her village in Gujarat on Sunday. "Our investigation is underway and it is too early to establish the motive for the murder," said the police.

They are recording statements of her family members and building residents.The Mulund Police have registered an offence of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused.