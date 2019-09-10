It's raining 'orange', complain Dombivli residents

Mumbai: There are several chemical factories in the Dombivli MIDC and as a result, residents are forced to combat pollution in various forms. A few years ago, there were reports of Dombivli receiving 'green' rainfall. On Sunday, locals claimed there was 'orange' rainfall.

Last year, there was a report of a Ganesh idol turning black in Dawadi village. There have been reports of green and red water in the drains. A layer of black powder has accumulated in household pots and pans. Meanwhile, some company owners claim there are traces of oil in the rainwater.

Locals attribute this to the gas and chemicals from the chemical units which get mixed with rainwater. Anxious residents have collected samples of orange rainwater to bring it to the notice of the pollution control board.