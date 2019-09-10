BMC extends Rs 400 crore help to BEST, seeks accountability

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has already given Rs 1,700 crore to its transport wing Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking for getting out of the financial crisis and its smooth operations.

On Monday, a proposal was tabled and approved by the Standing Committee for giving Rs 400 crore more to BEST.

However, the Standing Committee Chairman, Yashwant Jadhav directed the additional commissioner to take account of the expenditure and report of the improvements made by BEST, as the corporation is paying to salvage the undertaking from the financial crisis.

Leader of the Opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja demanded that BEST should give the accountability of the money used and the improvements made by using the funds.

Thus, the additional commissioner should keep an eye on the expenditure of BEST. Corporators across the party supported Ravi Raja with this. BMC had earlier given Rs 600 crore and later Rs 1,136 crore.

Hence, till now the corporation has given Rs1,700 crore to BEST, and now it has decided to give Rs 400 crore to the body. BMC has till now given Rs 1,136.31 crore to BEST. But the body has not submitted any report of their loan repayments to BMC.