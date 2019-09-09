Two injured in cylinder blaze at Thane home

Thane: Two members of a family, including a four-year-old boy, were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas cylinder leaked at their home in Louis Wadi, Thane on Sunday morning, said Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.

The injured have been identified as Anita Suresh Sharma, 30, and her son Piyush Suresh Sharma, 4. Anita suffered 80% burn injuries and was admitted to the National Burn Hospital in Airoli, while Piyush was taken to a private hospital in Thane. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, the official said.