Students to get one more chance for school admissions through RTE

Mumbai: Students seeking admissions in schools have got another opportunity to apply for online admission through Right to Education (RTE) Act in the fourth round. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct this round on September 9, with online lottery for parents and students.

Parents claim RTE is the only chance for them to enrol their children in till Class 8, in private unaided schools. Shantanu Kadwadkar, a parent, said, “We cannot afford the high-end fees of private, unaided schools. RTE is the only method by which our children can get an opportunity to study in these schools. Also, the education is free till Class 8, which is helpful, else private education is unaffordable to us.”

Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for the RTE admissions, since private unaided schools reserve 25 per cent seats for them.

Till now, over 40 per cent seats are vacant in numerous schools even though three admission rounds have been conducted. A senior officer, managing RTE admissions said, “We will continue with the RTE admission process so that we can accommodate more students. We have vacant seats and we need to fill them as per RTE rules.”

This year, a total of 11,584 students applied online, to avail the benefit of free and compulsory education under RTE. While, 7,491 available seats have been registered in more than 356 city schools for the entire process.

The fourth admission online lottery round will be conducted on September 9. Parents can secure admissions by approaching allotted schools from September 11 to 21.