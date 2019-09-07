Mumai: Citizens’ silent protest to save Aarey

Mumbai: Hundreds of people came down on road to protest against the metro car shed project in Aarey. Citizens carried out a silent protest from Marine Drive, holding banners and placards with messages on them such as 'Save Aarey', 'Hume asans lene do, Aarey ko jeene do'.People in large number gathered at the Marine Drive and held a silent protest to draw the attention of the commuters and passers-by.According to the protestors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision of cutting down more than 2700 tree in the name of development is not good. “Even we are in favour of development but not at the cost of the nature. Why is the government supporting such projects which are directly hitting the ecological balance? First for the coastal road project the sea has been reclaimed and now they are behind the Aarey forest”, they said."We have suggested several options for the metro car shed but the BMC and government is behind the Aarey land. A team of experts was appointed to inspect whether the Aarey land is viable for the car shed or not. The experts report suggested that the project on the Aarey land is not viable but till date CM has not tabled that report and the file is been kept hidden, " said Nimish Malde, a protester.