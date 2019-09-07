Milind Deora failed to perform, energise Congress cadre: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said that the removal of Milind Deora from the post of Mumbai unit's party chief was an "appropriate decision" as he failed "to perform and energise the cadre".

Nirupam's reaction comes a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appointed Eknath Gaikwad as acting president of the party's Mumbai unit. He also advised the newly-appointed Gaikwad to everyone into confidence as the Maharashtra Assembly elections are inching closer.

"Removal of Milind Deora as MRCC President is an appropriate decision taken by @INCIndia because he was not able to perform and energise the cadre. Assembly elections are just 40 days away. Acting president must take everyone into confidence to give #SSBJP a respectable fight," Nirupam tweeted.

Gaikwad was appointed as working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) after Deora had submitted his resignation followed by Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit the top post taking the moral responsibility for the party's abysmal show in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to Twitter, Deora said he is happy that his "pending" resignation has been accepted.

"I am happy that my pending resignation as President of Mumbai Congress has been accepted. I am grateful to Congress for having been given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish Eknath Gaikwad ji my very best," he tweeted.

Deora was appointed as the MRCC chief weeks before voting of the 2019 general elections.