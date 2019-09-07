FYJC teachers irked over late admissions

Mumbai: Teachers of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) are irked as the state education department has directed them to conduct extra lectures and practicals for students who are being admitted late. Teachers claim this will hamper the academic cycle as first semester examinations are supposed to be conducted in this month.

This decision has been taken as the FYJC admission process has been prolonged and delayed. Teachers claim the process was supposed to be completed in August. Malvika Chatterjee, a teacher said, “The admission process began in June and was supposed to be completed by August. But the state has now extended the process till mid September. We are supposed to begin regular classes from August but every week there are new students being admitted so we have to repeat the syllabus constantly.”

Now, authorities of the state education department have declared a notice to all teachers to conduct extra lectures and practicals after regular college hours or during holidays. A senior officer of the department, said, “Teachers need to complete the syllabus and help these students who are being admitted late. Teachers can conduct additional lectures and practicals for the same.”

In response to this, teachers claim it is unfair as there is very less time for completion of syllabus. Girish Pandit, a teacher, said, “The first semester examinations are scheduled for this month as we need to conduct it before Diwali vacations. We have less time to complete the regular syllabus. And now, the state wants us to conduct extra lectures, how is it possible?”

Students claim they have been waiting for admissions since last three months but the FYJC process is always delayed. Varsha Jain, a student, said, “We have waited for three months and now the first come, first served round 2 is yet to be conducted. We fear if we will be able to catch up with the syllabus before the semester examinations.”