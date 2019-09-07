E-wallet fraud: Woman swindled of Rs 1.5 lakh

Mumbai: A 43 year-old woman in Charkop became fell prey to an E-Wallet fraud and lost Rs 1.48 lakh. The accused contacted the woman and asked for her e-wallet details to transfer the money, as her friend had requested the complainant. The woman accepted, but soon realised that the accused had taken her account number and swindled Rs 1.48 lakh in a series of transactions.

A homemaker, Ameeta Parab, who manages a clothing business on demand basis from her home. Parab, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli (W), has a few friends in the same line of business, who often work together, in case a demanded product is not available with them. On August 28, Parab's friend called her and asked if she could accept the payment from a client, who wants to pay the money through an e-wallet mode. Since Parab had access to Google Pay wallet, she obliged and shared her mobile number and bank details with the customer.

Police said, Parab then got a call from the customer, who claimed to have wired the money, but the mobile application showed an error after the transaction. The man had a telephone conversation with Parab for five minutes, where he said he was waiting for the One Time Password (OTP), to complete the transfer. However, the transaction was declined, to which the man said he shall try after a while, suspecting the bank's server was down.

A few hours later, Parab checked her phone to see if the money was debited in her account, but was surprised to see Rs 1.48 lakh was transferred from her account to an unknown account in a series of transactions.

Parab immediately called the customer to check what went wrong, only to find his phone was switched off. Realising she has been duped, Parab immediately approached Charkop Police and registered a complaint against the man. Police booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.