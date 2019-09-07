Assembly polls: Congress’s first list on September 14

Mumbai: The Congress is likely to release its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra on September 14.

The screening committee, headed by Jyotiraditya Scindia, had held a meeting recently to finalise names of the candidates. Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge, state unit president Balasaheb Thorat were also present for the meeting. “Nearly 60 names would be declared in the first list by Sept 14,” a Congress leader said. The screening committee will submit the names of candidates to the central election committee on September 10 for the final decision.