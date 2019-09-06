Mumbai: TV star duped as he merrily sat in theatre

Mumbai: A television actor found himself at the centre of a real-life soap opera when it was revealed to him that he had been robbed of Rs 50,000 while he was watching a movie on the big screen at Infinity Mall, Andheri, on September 1.

TV star Namish Taneja's bank account was depleted of the money and this revelation was made to him through a phone call he received while he was in the midst of the film. He has lodged a complaint of cheating at Amboli police station.

According to the first information report (FIR), around 12.13am, Taneja began getting calls from his bank. The caller asked him if he had been withdrawing money from his savings account.

When Taneja denied having done so, he was given the shocking news that Rs 50,000 had been withdrawn from his account and for security reasons, the bank was blocking his account.

Taneja then found five messages from the bank, each one about Rs 10,000 having been withdrawn from his account. The next day, Taneja went to Amboli police station and lodged an FIR of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under the section of Information Technology Act.

Investigations have revealed the fraud took place due to negligence at the banking end and the bank will reverse the unauthorised electronic transactions within 10 working days. Taneja has worked in TV serials like 'Swaragini' and 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo'.