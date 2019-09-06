Mumbai: Now, OPD patients take a rain check

Mumbai: The steady downpour on Wednesday had a trickle-down effect on patient inflow at hospitals, with most choosing to stay away. Outpatient departments (OPDs) at major civic and state-run hospitals recorded a 35-40 per cent drop in footfall, while there was a 5-10 per cent drop in minor and major surgeries.

According to a doctor, the fear of being stranded by rains kept people away. “Hundreds of patients, especially those who live in distant suburbs, had to cancel their plans. Usually, on a daily basis, JJ Hospital receives around 4,000 patients for OPD and 250-300 patients for IPD,” he said.

Sanjay Surase, Chief Medical Official (CMO), JJ Hospital, said due to the incessant rain on Wednesday, only 1,664 patients visited the hospital’s OPD department and only 100 admissions took place.

At the King Edward Memorial Hospital, 1,460 patients visited the OPD, while at the BYL Nair Hospital, only 400 did so. “On a daily basis, OPDs at both hospitals see over 3,000 patients. But due to heavy rainfall, there is a 60 per cent drop in the number of patients at all civic hospitals,” said a civic health official.

Goregaon resident Rajesh Chavan, who is being treatmented at the government-run antiretroviral therapy (ART) centre at JJ hospital for the past two years, could not reach the hospital since it was raining heavily.

“Two years ago, I was diagnosed with HIV and I have to visit the hospital daily. But last week, as I was feeling uneasy, doctors had asked me to come on Wednesday, after a test for CD4 count,” said Chavan.

However, in view of the non-stop rain, his wife suggested he cancel his visit.