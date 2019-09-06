Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘killing’ mother

THANE: A 28-year-old man was arrested in Kalyan of Thane district for allegedly killing his own mother, the police said on Thursday. Aman Hasan Mulla, a resident of Bhoiwada area, was arrested around midnight.

Mulla and his mother Ruksana Mehmood Khan often quarrelled as his wife had left him because of ‘harassment’ by her mother-in-law, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

On Wednesday evening, he allegedly hit Ruksana with a pressure cooker and some other heavy kitchen utensils, killing her. Bazarepeth police registered a case under IPC section 302. Further probe is underway.