Green impact of sea link casting yard to be examined

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has asked the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to conduct a study on the environment impact of the proposed land for the Versova Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) casting yard.

The report is being prepared so it could be submitted in the Bombay High Court (HC), said the MSRDC officials.

In April, the HC while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Zoru Bhathena raising environmental concerns passed orders restricting MSRDC from using the land. Aggrieved by the order, state government has filed a review petition.

According to MSRDC official, the report will help them prove that no such impact will be caused due to the temporary casting yard work on the marine biodiversity.

Moreover, all necessary permissions have already been received. If any new plot of land is identified in place of previously identified land then it will further delay the project.

Due to no casting yard, MSRDC on the project is incurring losses of Rs 68 lakh per day. As per the records, up to April 30 on VBSL project Rs 30 crore has been spend of which Rs 21 crore is utilised on design and survey considering that the proposed land for casting yard would be allowed to carry out the project work, said the officials.