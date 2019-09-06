Congress to repeat all sitting legislators

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing desertion from party, the Congress screening committee has decided to repeat all sitting legislators, including the former Chief Minister, Prithviraj Chavan.

The party has also asked former CM Ashok Chavan to contest the Assembly election. The Congress screening committee met in New Delhi on Thursday. It discussed the seat-sharing issue in detail.

“The meeting almost finalised the names of 60 candidates from the Congress. It also decided to repeat the sitting legislators,” Congress State president Balasaheb Thorat told the media.

Congress general secretary and in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge held two meetings. One was of screening committee and other was all former the CMs and former state presidents.

“Kharge discussed political strategy with all ex-CMs and state presidents. The party suggested Ashok Chavan to contest the election and not to field his wife Amita.

Rajeev Satav, former legislator and ex-member of parliament refused to contest the ensuing Assembly election” a senior leader present in the meeting told.

Since Satav is not sure of his victory, he decided not to contest the Assembly election. Few months back, he also refused to contest Lok Sabha election.

Ball in Harshwardhan Patil’s court

The meeting also discussed the issue of Harshwardhan Patil’s chances of leaving the Congress. The party decided to pursue the Nationalist Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar, who is reportedly positive to leave the seat for the Congress. But, Patil is now out of reach for both the Congress and the NCP.

Both Ashok Chavan and NCP leader Supriya Sule tried to call him up, but he remained unavailable. It is almost clear now that Patil will announce joining the BJP on September 10.