Chandrayaan 2: Where to watch lunar landing live in Mumbai

Though, we are not as fortunate as these students, there are some places in Mumbai which have set up live streams for the public and students to witness live screening of the Chandrayaan 2 lunar landing.

Nehru Science Centre:

Nehru Science Centre has partnered with National Geographic to provide live streaming of the touchdown. The partnership with Nat Geo ensures that the Science Centre will have access to ISRO’s tracking, telemetry and command centre in Bengaluru. The live stream will begin from 12.30 am. But, the space buffs among us can also attend an interactive session about the mission which is scheduled to start from 11.30 pm.

IIT Bombay:

The students of Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT Bombay are quite thrilled about the Chandrayaan 2 landing. So much so that they’ve organised a live screening of the event, which is open only to the students of the institute.

NMIMS:

The reputed educational institute has partnered with Space Geeks and is offering students the chance to watch the live stream of Chandrayaan 2 from 11.30 pm onwards. The venue for the same is Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Gate No 4, V.L.Mehta Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.

These are some of the places where the lunar landing can be watched live. Apart from these, there are various online channels from where Chandrayaan’s soft landing can be viewed as it happens.