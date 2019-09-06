Bombay High Court orders fine on petitioner in CISCE case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on a petitioner who had filed a PIL against the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and directed that a case of extortion be registered against him.

Sapan Shrivastava, the petitioner, had filed the public interest litigation against the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) and CISCE in 2016.

He claimed that the CISCE was "operating the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) board curricula in schools across the country without approval from the HRD Ministry.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Dangre said the claim had no substance, and dismissed the PIL. The court noted that Shrivastava, who claimed to be an activist, was a regular litigant.

Imposing a cost on him, it directed the court registrar to ensure that he deposited Rs 5 lakh in four weeks, to be paid to CISCE.