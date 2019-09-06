Age relaxation for rickety buildings soon to ease redevelopment

Bhayandar: Though the actual implementation of the much-needed cluster redevelopment mechanism in Mira-Bhayandar hangs fire, there is a ray of hope for people forced to risk lives by staying in dilapidated structures.

The government authorities are set to initiate relaxations in the existing cut-off date. According to sources, a proposal to extend the redevelopment benefits for just pre-1985 structures’ to buildings older than 30 years is in final stages of execution.

Most of the old and dilapidated structures in the twin-city have been built during the erstwhile gram panchayat and municipal council regime by already consuming floor space index (FSI) of more than four, thus making redevelopment options not feasible under the existing permission norms.

Incidents of ceiling collapses and cave-ins in old structures are a routine affair. Ironically, the civic administration is yet to prepare the mandated impact assessment report (IAR) study to evaluate whether the twin-city had the capacity to take on the additional burden.

“Yes, we are in the know of the proposed policy in the anvil. To qualify for it, we will soon conduct the mandated IAR,” said a senior MBMC officer.

Under the similar policy for Thane and Navi Mumbai, no clusters shall be identified for redevelopment without an impact assessment study about the load on infrastructure, necessary amenities, traffic and environment for projects’ execution.

A collective redevelopment scheme, cluster envisages more FSI. As opposed to redevelopment of an individual building, the scheme not only is feasible for the developer but give residents benefits like parking, parks and other lifestyle amenities.

By Suresh Golani