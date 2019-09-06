20,000 revenue staff go on indefinite strike

Parbhani: Nearly 20,000 revenue staff on an indefinite strike and have said their 16 important demands have to be met.

Their demands are retaining the old insurance scheme instead of the Anandayi Insurance scheme, designating revenue assistant, reserving 5% seats in the public service instead of contributory pension scheme.

The employees from across the state and have accused the administration of ignor­ing their concerns. All the revenue staff from tehsil and collector offices are on strike. They are 346 SDOs and BDOs, 16,350 clerks and 4,500 guards. Total 21,196 reven­ue staff are part of the agitation.